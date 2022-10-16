Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

