Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Evercore ISI

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.06.

NYSE:EQR opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 75.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,462,000 after acquiring an additional 889,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

