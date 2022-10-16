Evercore ISI Cuts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $290.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI to $290.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ESS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $297.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an upgrade rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $297.69.

NYSE ESS opened at $222.62 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $218.83 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

