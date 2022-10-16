Romeo Power (RMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.
Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 550.95%. The business had revenue of $5.73 million for the quarter.
Romeo Power Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Romeo Power stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Romeo Power has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.49.
About Romeo Power
Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services.
