Romeo Power (RMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 550.95%. The business had revenue of $5.73 million for the quarter.

Shares of Romeo Power stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Romeo Power has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Romeo Power by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 47,909 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Romeo Power by 878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 142,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,278 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services.

