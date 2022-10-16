Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,442 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $140,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

