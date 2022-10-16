Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

