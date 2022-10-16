Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 496,201 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Ralph Lauren worth $44,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 39.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

