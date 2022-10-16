Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $35,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.35.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.03.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.