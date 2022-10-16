Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Centene worth $38,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $470,456,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Centene by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centene by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Centene by 124.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth about $100,793,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

