Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 440 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.31.

BIIB opened at $264.63 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $286.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.07.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

