Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,622 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.78 and its 200-day moving average is $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

