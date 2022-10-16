Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.04 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

