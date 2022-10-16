Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $5.22 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

