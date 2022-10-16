Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.67.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 235,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,199,000 after purchasing an additional 57,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 91,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

