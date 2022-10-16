Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.87 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Edison International worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Edison International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,494,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after buying an additional 1,780,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,933,000 after buying an additional 755,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.10.

Edison International stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.12%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

