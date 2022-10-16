NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Schwab Charitable Fund’s Largest Position

Schwab Charitable Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,236,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 85.0% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $490,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

