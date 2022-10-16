Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Purchases 5,900 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 4.6% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,954,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $112.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average of $170.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

