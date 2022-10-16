Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $125.08 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $298.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.77.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.79.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

