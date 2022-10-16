Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average of $158.93. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $108.96 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

