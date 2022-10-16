Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 248,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 490,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 81,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $59.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.38.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

