Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 82 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after acquiring an additional 983,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $125.08 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day moving average is $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.79.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

