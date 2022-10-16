True North Advisors LLC Acquires 4,486 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

True North Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of True North Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,277,000 after buying an additional 1,973,120 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.6 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.