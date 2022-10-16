Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicom Group Price Performance

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $66.67 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.