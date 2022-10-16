Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.6 %

XOM stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.20.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

