North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 814 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.7% in the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 40.6% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 73,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 51,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 38,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $99.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $413.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average of $91.20.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

