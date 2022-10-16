Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 152 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.72.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

