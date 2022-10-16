National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 2,917.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 88,772 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $68,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

