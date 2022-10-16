Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $34,000 Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Robert Half International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Robert Half International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.52. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

