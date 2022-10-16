West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

