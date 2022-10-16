Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 2,506 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

