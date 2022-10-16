Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 7,257 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.
Insider Activity
Visa Stock Down 1.1 %
V opened at $182.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $345.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.68.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
