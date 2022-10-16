Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Kellogg by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Kellogg by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 950,046 shares of company stock worth $69,664,933 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.