Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Kellogg by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Kellogg by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 950,046 shares of company stock worth $69,664,933 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
