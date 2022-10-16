Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $92.81 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,510 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $92,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 57,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 217,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 25,079 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 18,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

