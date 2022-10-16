JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $4,337,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,795,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $326.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

