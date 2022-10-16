Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,883 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of Washington Federal worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on Washington Federal in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal Price Performance

WAFD stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.79. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.32%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

