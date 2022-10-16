Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect Blade Air Mobility to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts expect Blade Air Mobility to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $251.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.54. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $808,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,076.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $808,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,076.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amir Cohen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $25,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,903.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,332 shares of company stock worth $1,383,086. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth about $175,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

