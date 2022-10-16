Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect Blade Air Mobility to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts expect Blade Air Mobility to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $251.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.54. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $11.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth about $175,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
