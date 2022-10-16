SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 70.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,452 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $341.76 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $433.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.53. The company has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.56, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.56.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

