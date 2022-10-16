SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1,072.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Raymond James by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raymond James Trading Down 5.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average of $100.17. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.