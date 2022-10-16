Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 473.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSCC. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 6.2 %

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,165,472.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,590.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,165,472.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,590.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,797 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.