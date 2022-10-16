SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,916 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in XPeng by 7.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in XPeng by 2,050.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 175,698 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in XPeng by 79.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,291,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 570,021 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,640,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after buying an additional 216,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng during the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEV opened at $8.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Nomura lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

