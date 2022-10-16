SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 49,688 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,688 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,040 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Citrix Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,468,520 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $142,697,000 after purchasing an additional 201,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,949,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.16. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $859.52 million for the quarter. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 68.95%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

