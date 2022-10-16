Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $136.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

