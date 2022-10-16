Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys 9,146 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

