Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $58,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Insider Activity

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

