Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $35.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

