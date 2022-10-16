Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of LXP opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

