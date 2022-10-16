Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $7,575,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.18 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

