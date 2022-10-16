3,100 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

SLV stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

