Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,619,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,725,000 after purchasing an additional 412,610 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

DGRO opened at $45.03 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55.

