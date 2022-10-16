910 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

